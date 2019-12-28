Mother of teen in mall clash says son 'didn't go out there to fight'

The mother of a teenager involved in a disturbance at Westroads Mall Thursday night says that while her son is accused of disorderly conduct, he didn’t start the fight.

A night of escalating tensions erupted in a clash involving a crowd of youths in the mall. Fights broke out, furniture was knocked over and as the confrontation spilled into the parking lot, authorities used pepper balls to quell the disturbance.

The commotion happened on the second floor of the mall. We're told the fight involved 30 to 40 middle school and high-school-age people.

Among those detained: a 19-year-old and four others, all under the age of 16.

The mother of one teen said she's fearful for what could happen next.

The family of that teen involved in the fight showed us video of that night and said she wants her son’s side of the story made public.

"He didn't go out there to fight. He went out there to shop. That was it. That was not his intent. And it was not his intent to hit a girl. That was definitely not his intent to put his hands on a girl. My son is not a woman beater. That's not even a part of the conversation. I don't even understand how or why that even came to be."

She said she doesn't feel like the whole story is being told and says her biggest concern is for her son’s safety.