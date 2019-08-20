Mother of man electrocuted trimming trees files claim against city of Lincoln

The mother of a Lincoln man electrocuted while trimming trees in August 2018, has filed a claim against the city in the amount of $1,000,000.

Terry Blacketer, the mother of Zachary Franke, filed the claim against the city on Thursday.

The claim alleges negligence of Lincoln Electric System and its third-party contractor for “failing to trim branches of tree on property of Terry Blacketer.”

After LES declined to trim the trees, the claim states, Franke decided to do it and was electrocuted by a nearby power line.

The incident took place in the 2300 Block of South 39th Street on August 30.

The claim is pending review by the city.