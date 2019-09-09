Mother accused of beating 5-month-old son to death in Philadelphia home

Police in Philadelphia say the mother of a 5-month-old boy is expected to be charged with murder in connection to his death.

The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office approved a murder charge for the baby’s mother, according to sources, but she has yet to be arraigned. (Source: KYW/CNN)

The mother, who has not been identified, allegedly admitted to investigators she beat her son with objects in his room. The boy had bruising to his face and neck area, according to police sources.

Crime scene unit investigators and the medical examiner arrived on scene at the apartment-style building after the 5-month-old was found unresponsive just before 9:30 a.m. Saturday. Minutes later, he was pronounced dead.

"That’s sad. He didn’t even live his life yet. So, that’s not fair at all to that baby,” neighbor Markeema Harrison said. “I don’t know if the mother had anything to do with it, but if she did, she deserves to go to jail.”

Neighbors say the mother moved in around March.

The mother was on parole until 2022 on a previous conviction. She has 16 priors.

