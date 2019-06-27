Mosquito threat mopped-up after Six on Your Side call

Warnings about West Nile virus had neighbors concerned about a mosquito breeding ground in south-central Omaha. A drainage problem created a stagnant pool of water that sat for months.

Alley runoff swept ground asphalt into the street near 43rd and Castelar creating a small dam holding water that Jeff and Linda Simet gave a name. “Mosquito heaven,” they called it.

That's why the adjacent homeowners wouldn't let their grandson play in the backyard.

Linda said, “We are his day care so he's here every day and we do not want him being out here with all the mosquitos and larva and that."

A wet spring kept filling the pool with rainwater and the Simets said they reported their concerns to the city several times.

Less than 24 hours after Six on Your Side contacted street maintenance that pool of stagnant, mosquito-filled water neighbors say had sat here for more than two months has now been brushed away.

First thing Thursday morning a city crew removed the alley debris so the water will dry up and stay drained away this summer.

Jeff said, “I called Channel 6 and the following morning, bright and early, the city is here and look at the beautiful results."

The alley that had been rough for months is being smoothed out and new asphalt grindings spread so it’s passable. But the dry street means the Simets can catch more time outdoors with their grandson Albert.

Jeff Simet said, “Stagnant water is gone. Mosquitoes are gone. So everyone is happy."

Douglas County Health had treated the area for mosquitoes but we found plenty of bugs still buzzing around.

Omaha's street maintenance engineer said there was already a work order to fix the drainage problem. He says the city will grade unimproved alleys upon request up to twice a year.