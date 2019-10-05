OPPD reports progress against power outages

The Omaha Public Power district is working on restoring power to hundreds of customers in Douglas and Sarpy counties. Improvements are reported but full restoration will take a while.

One of the affected areas runs from Childs Road on the north to Potter Road on the south and Ridgewood Drive on the east to Fort Crook Road on the west.

According to crew reports, a large tree fell into power lines, taking down six. At 10:45 a.m., OPPD said this is a complicated repair that could take four to six hours.

By 11:30, OPPD said a portion of this large outage has been restored, but an estimated restoration time of 4 p.m. remains in place. At this time, between this large outage and scattered, small outages, a total of 1,479 customers are without power across the OPPD service territory.

