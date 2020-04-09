More workers finding it tough to make ends meet

The coronavirus pandemic has had a huge impact on the job market.

Furloughed workers re facing an uncertain financial future, but as the bills pile up there is relief available...

Lex Ann Roach is the Regional Manager for the Nebraska Department of Labor.

"No one has seen it like this before...this is a completely unique situation," she said.

Her staff at the Fort Omaha Metro Community College campus helped nearly 70 jobless workers file for unemployment Thursday..

"Folks really want to get their filings done and move on,s" She said.

Unemployment benefits may cover some but not all expenses for those finding themselves out of work.;

Jon Firmature with the non-profit Credit Advisors said there are ways to help the newly unemployed make ends meet..

"You're going to get the stimulus check...Obviously that's going to be profitable. if you have a steady income its not going to affect you

but its the ones that are affected that I think its going to be a big deal," he said.

"You needs to make sure you get your priorities right. Which bills do you need to pay? The house is probably going to be the first thing.

or if I have to miss a car payment, working with OPPD and MUD and they're helping out starting to do stuff that can help you. They're not going to shut off any of your stuff right now. the biggest thing is to contact those creditors...Find out what they have available and what you can do," he said.

Firmature said credit card companies have finally come around to reduce rates for customers...if you contact them..

Lex Ann Roach said those filing for unemployment are mainly first timers and Nebraska traditionally has low numbers of those filing for benefits.

"Right now we have people that have some concerns but very hopeful and optimistic that their claims are going to come through and that things are going to work out," she said.

Everyone is hoping the job market bounces back quickly.

Roach said those filing for unemployment can also get information concerning other state services tat can help get through this tough time..

Jon Firnature said people who are overly concerned about their financial situation should contact a credit associate for other possible options.