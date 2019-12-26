More thefts from cars lead to a shopping spree for thieves

Sarpy County Detectives need help finding thieves who stole credit cards to purchase gift cards.

A suspect uses a credit card stolen out of a vehicle in Rising View neighborhood near 36th and Capehart. Five car owners in the same area reported similar thefts on December 6th.

A pair of males used stolen credit cards to buy $1,500 worth of gift cards from Target and Game Stop in Bellevue. One suspect drags his leg which might help identify him.

Call the Sarpy County Sheriff if you have information on this crime.

