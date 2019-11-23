More than two dozen kids find homes in the metro as part of Adoption Day

Saturday was a big day for some quickly expanding families in the metro.

26 kids find families as part of Adoption Day in Douglas County

Dozens of kids found forever homes. This was the 20th year that Douglas County has participated in National Adoption Day.

The event took place at the Civic Center Saturday with entertainment, gifts for children being adopted and even family photos.

The annual event has made dreams come true for countless parents and kids by working with policy-makers and advocates to finalize adoptions.

Twenty-six children were adopted on Saturday.