More than a thousand vehicles expected at Open Door Mission drive-thru on Saturday

More than 1,000 families are expected to line up at the Open Door Mission drive-through Saturday morning and it’s taking a massive community effort to pull it off.

“Our outreach centers are closed so they’re not able to come and get diapers and food and things like normal, said Amy Harvey, Open Door Mission. “So we are able to have a drive-through tomorrow where we can give that stuff to people.”

A few weeks ago, cars lined up for blocks on end for the service; this time around they’re expecting even more people.

“We were at 955 families last time, so I would guess at least that since we’ve done it one time before the word’s kind of got out a bit more,” said Harvey. “So would anticipate around a thousand if not more, families.”

The need for food and other essentials surging amid the pandemic.

“I think just the community being so generous and giving so much has really enabled people to get what they need where they need,” said Harvey, pointing to the kindness of Rotella’s Bakery as an example.

Friday morning Open Door Mission picked up a massive donation at the bakery's headquarters.

“Today’s shipment will be 5,000 packages,” said Lou Rotella, Jr. “And it was 5,000 packages a couple of weeks ago so it will be a total of 10,000 packages,” noting it’s in the family's DNA to give. “During the depression, my grandfather gave bread away and if they could pay for it fine, if they couldn’t, they didn’t.”

The Open Door Mission will try to control traffic Saturday by staggering drive-through times. If you used the service in March you should have a voicemail message telling you what time to come. If you are driving through for the first time, they are asking you call to get a designated time. The number is: 402-422-1115 ext. 1115 for English and ext. 1116 for Spanish.