More than 67,000 file unemployment claims in Iowa

Iowa Department of Labor reports 67,334 unemployment claims were filed between March 29 and April 4, with more than $27.5 million in unemployment insurance benefits paid to claimants in that time period.

Of those claims, 64,187 were initial claims made by residents who also work in Iowa, with 3,147 claims filed by individuals who work in Iowa but live in another state, the IWD report states.

The department reported that the state paid out a total of $27,565,232.79 in unemployment during that week, and that the number of continuing weekly unemployment claims is 92,962.

According to IDW, people in the following industries filed the most claims that week:

