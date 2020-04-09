More than 67,000 file unemployment claims in Iowa

DES MOINES (WOWT) -- Iowa Department of Labor reports 67,334 unemployment claims were filed between March 29 and April 4, with more than $27.5 million in unemployment insurance benefits paid to claimants in that time period.
Of those claims, 64,187 were initial claims made by residents who also work in Iowa, with 3,147 claims filed by individuals who work in Iowa but live in another state, the IWD report states.
The department reported that the state paid out a total of $27,565,232.79 in unemployment during that week, and that the number of continuing weekly unemployment claims is 92,962.
According to IDW, people in the following industries filed the most claims that week:
- Health care and social assistance accounted for 9,632 claims.
- Manufacturing had 9,218 claims.
- Retail trade workers submitted 8,088 claims.
- Accommodation and food services saw 7,123 claims.
- Construction workers filed 2,696 claims.