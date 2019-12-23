More than 20,000 could get Cedar Rapids speed ticket refunds

More than 20,000 people could soon be eligible for reimbursement of fines and late fees collected by the city of Cedar Rapids on traffic camera citations issued between 2010 and 2018.

A proposed class-action settlement shows the city has agreed to pay nearly $3 million in refunds and attorneys' fees to end a lawsuit that challenged its two-year-old collection program. Those who paid late fees or who had their state tax refunds seized by the city will be eligible to seek up to $599.

Pending court approval, notices will be sent to class members detailing the process for filing claims.