More than 2,100 without power in central Omaha

More than 2,100 Omaha residents were without power Tuesday evening.

Paula Lukowski with Omaha Public Power District said a circuit lockout occurred at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.

"A circuit lockout happens when there’s an issue on the line. A number of neighborhoods for example are connected on a circuit, so when a circuit lockout happens, it tends to affect a larger area," Lukowski said.

She said crews were looking for the cause of the outage that was affecting 2,181 customers in the area between 52nd to 74th streets, and Pratt and Blondo streets.

Around 8:30 p.m., they found it: a downed power line at 58th and Corby streets, OPPD reported, adding that crews were making repairs.

Power was restored around 9:15 p.m., OPPD said.