More than 2,000 people win lottery with '0-0-0-0' in N.C.

Everyone knows about lucky seven. How about lucky zero?

It doesn't have the same ring to it, but it turned out lucky in North Carolina.

There were more than 2,000 winning tickets Saturday for the Pick 4 lottery's $7.8 million jackpot.

The winning numbers were 0-0-0-0.

All 2,014 winners will get a share of the jackpot.

The North Carolina Education Lottery said in a news release that it's the largest ever amount in a single drawing.

Winners have 180 days to claim their prize.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.