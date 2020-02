There are more than 1,500 Omaha Public Power District customers without power Monday morning, according to OPPD's power outage map.

OPPD states on their website that a troubleshooter is en route to the circuit lockout to figure out what's causing the outage. The notice also states the area impacted is bound by Western Avenue on the north, Shamrock Road on the south, 89th Street on the east and 102nd Street on the west.

Estimated time of restoration is 8:30 a.m.