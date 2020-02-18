Body of missing Georgia college student found

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirms that the body of missing Fort Valley State University student, Anitra Gunn, was located in Crawford County, Georgia.

Anitra Gunn was last seen on Valentine's Day. She went missing near Fort Valley, Georgia. (Source: WGXA, CNN)

Georgia law enforcement authorities increased search efforts to find the missing Fort Valley State University student on Monday.

Her family filed an official missing person’s report on Saturday.

Gunn’s car was found in Fort Valley, Georgia, with her wallet inside. Her father says the front bumper of the car had been torn off.

Her phone was also located,.

“It’s hurting so much to know we haven’t heard from her because that’s totally not like her. She talks to all her family all the time,” her father, Christopher Gunn, said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fort Valley Police Department.

