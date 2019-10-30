More presidential candidates making campaign stops in Council Bluffs

Presidential hopeful Kamala Harris made a campaign stop in Council Bluffs on Tuesday night. The California senator was last here July 4.

Visiting a "red" part of the Hawkeye state on Tuesday, Harris focused on issues of reproductive health, criminal justice reform, and climate change.

Council Bluffs has a tendency to lean Republican, but Harris said that's not a problem.

"When I fight for justice for America in this campaign, it is for everyone, knowing that we all have so much more in common than what separates us," Harris told 6 News.

Harris said she hopes progressive topics will resonate with swing voters.

Jill Shudak of the Pottawattamie County Democrats said she wants to see more Democratic candidates come to Council Bluffs.

"It's extremely important to have Democratic candidates come through the area because we are more of a red population," she said.

The area that's been overlooked historically has been picking in popularity with presidential hopefuls in recent campaign cycles.

"Candidates can get a really good feel and perspective from members of our community," gathering perspectives from both rural and metro-area residents, Shudak said.

Harris said she's looking forward to more stops here. She thinks her values and ideas will resonate with swing voters.

"The fact that they voted for whoever they voted for in the last election has nothing to do with the experience they're having right now," she said. "And I know that, and I know that they deserve to be seen, and they deserve to be protected."

Harris plans to continue her tour through Iowa with a stop in Newton on Wednesday and Des Moines on Thursday.