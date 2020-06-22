More of Nebraska reopens, many community events remain canceled

Nebraska has moved into phase three of reopening Monday. Phase three does not include parades, carnivals, or beer gardens, forcing many community events to be postponed or canceled.

Phase three does mean that bars and restaurants can open to capacity, and gyms, salons, and barbershops can welcome more people.

Business leaders in Benson have already decided to cancel Benson Days.

And if you’re in the business of having fun, it’s no fun to hear that this year’s festival and community celebration season is just not happening.

“About 70 percent of our business is corporate events weather it’s a summer picnic for employees and families, summer festivals, a fourth of July celebration, a town celebration… all of those things have either postponed or cancelled for the year,” said Beth Raper, with Fun Services.

Beth Raper and her husband Joey have owned Fun Services for ten years, the company has been here for more than 50, they’re hoping that the next phase of the Governor reopening will include festivals and carnivals.

Right now, all the fun for Beth’s business depends on what happens with the coronavirus.

The Governor is expected to ease restrictions on contact sports such as football, basketball, soccer, and wrestling on July first.

