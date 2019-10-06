More Than Pink Walk expands scope of breast cancer battle

An estimated 5,000 people joined forces Sunday for the Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk in the fight against breast cancer.

Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk (WOWT Photo)

The goal was to raise $600,000.

The Think Pink admonition picked up the More Than Pink modified this year and the event drew a crowd to Baxter Arena Sunday morning to help turn the words into action.

This is an annual event, going on since 1994, so organizers knew it was time for a change. They wanted to go beyond the pink and beyond awareness to bring in other colors that show what Komen is doing in the community - colors representing research, care, community and action.

Karen DAneu, the CEO of Komen Great Plains, said, “When people come to the event today, they understand where their donor dollars go. We're more than a race, we're more than pink and we're in all of these different areas that make an impact on the lives of people impacted with breast cancer."

Thirty Nebraskans are diagnosed with breast cancer each week. Every other day, a Nebraskan dies of the disease.

That's why Komen is spreading their reach with this year’s More Than Pink Walk. Something else new this year: a Remembrance Tent where attendees can write a note for someone who gives you strength as a survivor or a participant.

Breast Cancer survivor Margie Smith said, “Personally, this event means I know that I'm not alone, none of us are alone, that we are going through cancer. We have a wonderful organization that helps us through this with education, with support, with an opportunity to get out and just show everyone 'hey you're not alone.'"

If you couldn't make it out Sunday but you still want to help out you can make a donation.