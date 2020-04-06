More Sarpy County deputies able to patrol during pandemic due to less 911 calls

The Sarpy County Sheriff's Office planned for increased staffing during the virus pandemic, but the number of bookings to the jail is actually down.

The sheriff's office says within the past 24 hours just one man has been put behind bars.

"We see citizens are doing their job and we encourage them to continue to do that,” said Svoboda.

Lieutenant Dennis Svoboda's served Sarpy County for almost 30 years. He and the hundreds of officers and deputies in the county are out patrolling the streets during the COVID-19 pandemic. But the lieutenant says the number of calls to 911 has gone down dramatically because directed health measures ordered by Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts.

"Because our call load county-wide is down 22 percent,” said Svoboda. “Calls such as alarm calls, that's one of our highest calls for service… those types of calls are all down right now, which ultimately allows our people more time to go out on patrol."

According to Sarpy County's online arrest records, nobody was booked into the Sarpy County Jail over the past 24 hours, but that changed at 1 o'clock when one was booked at 1:30 this afternoon.

“There’s not as much traffic out there. Traffic accidents are down… Things like that lead to that reduction in jail admissions,” said Svoboda.

Now more deputies and officers are on the streets since schools have shut down.

School resource officers are now spending their time out patrolling. So just because the number of calls is down doesn't mean there's a lack of law enforcement out on the streets.

“Our patrol people are out there we're out on the streets answering calls for service. We're conducting routine patrols and we're investigating criminal activity,” said Svoboda.

