Moose spotted wandering in Eastern Nebraska

There appears to be a moose on the loose in Eastern Nebraska, as multiple viewers reported seeing a young bull moose in Jefferson and Saline counties.

A moose spotted west of Wilbur, NE. Image courtesy Katie Kjolhede

Video of the moose was sent by Katie Kjolhede, who said she and her boyfriend went looking for the moose after hearing reports it had been spotted near Fairbury.

They found the moose Tuesday in an open field about 8 miles west of Wilber.

Moose sightings are rare, but not unheard of in Nebraska. In 2016, Nebraska Game and Parks monitored the movement of a lone bull moose in Northeastern Nebraska. In 2015, another moose was spotted in various locations in Nebraska's Panhandle.