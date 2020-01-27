Monster Buck Classic names 67-point buck 'King of Kansas'

A 67-point whitetail deer shot by a Kansas bow hunter has won “King of Kansas” honors.

The nontypical whitetail deer was shot in October by Brian Butcher of Andover, who earned the title Sunday during the final day of the Kansas Monster Buck Classic in Topeka.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reported that the rack unofficially measured in at 321 3/8 inches on the Boone and Crockett scale. Official measurements will be taken in 2022 for world-record status, as it would be the fourth-largest nontypical deer ever recorded.