Monday morning First Alert Traffic update

Monday morning traffic update for July 29th, 2019.

There was an accident at the I-80/680 split that caused delays for a little more than an hour between 7:00am - 8:35am. This was a 2 vehicle crash with injuries. It has since cleared, but delays are slowly improving. So expect a few extra minutes of travel time in that area.

A big construction project is starting in Bellevue today and this will likely cause quite the headache for commuters along and south of Highway 370. Capehart Road from 33rd St to 36th St will be closed for approximately 6-8 weeks. This is for utility work. Crews will be relocating several gas and water lines for a future street widening project.

A detour north to Highway 370 or south to Schneekloth Rd is encouraged by Bellevue Public Works.