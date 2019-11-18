Monday Media: Huskers turn attention to Terrapins

Nebraska Head Coach Scott Frost and Husker football players met with members of the media at Memorial Stadium on Monday afternoon to kick off Maryland week. The Huskers visit the Terrapins on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. (CT) in a game televised nationally by BTN.

Nebraska will enter the contest with a 4-6 record and a 2-5 mark in Big Ten Conference play. The Huskers are coming off a 37-21 loss to No. 15 Wisconsin on Saturday afternoon in Lincoln. Nebraska's offense rolled up 493 yards against the Badgers' stingy defense, but was unable to finish drives in the loss. Nebraska enters the final two games of the regular season needing a pair of victories to extend its season and become bowl eligible.

Maryland was off last Saturday and enters the contest with a 3-7 record, including a 1-6 mark in Big Ten Conference play. The Terrapins' explosive offense has been at its best in home games in College Park, averaging 35.4 points per game in five 2019 home games. Maryland boasts one of the league's top rushing attacks, averaging better than 170 yards per game with 15 running plays of 40 yards or more this season.

Saturday's game will mark Nebraska's first-ever trip to Maryland, and just the second meeting between the two schools since becoming members of the Big Ten. Nebraska defeated Maryland, 28-7, in Lincoln in 2016 in the only previous matchup between the teams.