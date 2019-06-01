Mom passes away after giving birth to twins; GoFundMe set up for Colorado dad

It was supposed to be one of the happiest days of Dustin Sisneros' life: The day Sara gave birth to twins, just this past Wednesday.

Hours after the twins were born, Sara passed away due to complications following her pregnancy. The tragedy overshadowed the birth of two beautiful babies.

Friends of Dustin in Fountain have set up a GoFundMe account to help his family during his time of mourning and beyond.

His twins will grow up without their mother, but not without a family. As of Saturday, the community helped overcome the goal set by Dustin's friends not once, but twice

Click here to visit the GoFundMe account. 11 News spoke to the friends of Dustin and Dustin directly on the matter.

From the GoFundMe account:

Sara gave birth to beautiful, healthy twins on 05/29/19. Sadly, Sara passed away several hours later due to complications following her pregnancy. As a now single parent of two, Dustin will need all the support he can get from friends and family to help him get ahead emotionally, as well as financially. We are praying for Dustin and his family during this difficult time and any support from you all will be greatly appreciated. Anything helps.

