Mom of dead infant issued bond conditions

The mother of a 6-month-old girl found dead in an apartment earlier this week was in court again Wednesday, this time to face charges in the infant's death.

Carmaleta Price, 21, has been charged with negligent child-abuse resulting in death, which is a felony.

On Wednesday, the judge set bail at $150,000 and required her to participate in a sobriety program as a condition of her bond. Other conditions prohibit her to possess alcohol in any form or to have contact with any children younger than age 18.

Court documents show that Price admitted to officers that she was very intoxicated when her infant daughter fell off an air mattress they both were sleeping on, causing a plastic bag to fall on the baby.

Another family member later found the girl dead, the documents state.