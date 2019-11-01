Mom killed her three kids, herself after divorce was finalized, police say

Police in Texas are investigating a triple murder-suicide.

Police discovered the bodies of the three children and their mother during a welfare check. (Source: KTRK via CNN)

Investigators believe a mother shot and killed her three kids before killing herself while she was going through a divorce with the children’s father.

KTRK reports that divorce was finalized last week.

At Deer Park Elementary School, parents were worried about the well-being of their children, after two of their classmates were killed.

"One of the parents she knows says her son was in her class and was like, ‘I don't want to go to school today. It's not the same without her,’ so I know it affects them probably more than they realize,” said Chris Pierce, a parent.

Pierce described the Auzenne children as smart and loving.

They exuded happiness from their mom’s Facebook picture: 11-year-old Parrish, 9-year-old Eleanor and 7-year-old Lincoln.

Murvine Auzenne, the kids' grandfather, remembers them all fondly.

"Each of them were special and unique in all kinds of amazing ways,” Murvin Auzenne said. “They were talented. They were smart, doing well in school. They were loving."

Police discovered the bodies and a gun inside the home during a welfare check.

