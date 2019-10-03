Mobile clinic brings dental care to kids in need

Hundreds of metro students won't have to go very far for their dental needs. A new, mobile dental clinic opened Thursday to help get more care to kids who need it the most.

It's called Fluo-Ride and it's a dental clinic that travels to kids from low-income households who might not otherwise get dental care.

Fluo-Ride got rolling at Karen Western Elementary where third-grader Miguel Reyes said, “They just looked at my teeth and there was, like, one tooth growing behind my other that was wiggly."

The truck will travel across the metro to schools and community locations during the summer months. It features two fully equipped rooms. The goal is to make sure these kids are able to get the care they need, when they need it.

OneWorld Community Health Centers CEO Andrea Skolkin said, “No one talks about oral health care. We all talk about medical care but our kids’ teeth are kind of the entry to health."

It's actually OneWorld's second Fluo-Ride because the need for these services keeps growing in the community - something Karen Western Elementary School Principal Andrew Mather knows well.

“Our building is about 75% poverty so we have a lot of families that either don't have health care or the income," he said.

The care goes beyond an annual cleaning.

Dr. Joy Judalena said, “If kids have a toothache or if they have abscess we do extractions. We also do baby root canals and crowns."

The mobile dental clinic serves not just Omaha but surrounding areas as well. OneWorld says they want to make sure all children get the care they need no matter the location.