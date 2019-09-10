MoPac Trail reopens Wednesday

The MoPac Trail along “A” Street between South 84th to South 98th streets will reopen at 5 p.m., Wednesday. The trail had been closed since August 21 for water and sanitary sewer line work and is opening nine days ahead of schedule. “A” Street between Smoky Hill Road and South 98th Street will remain closed. The entire project is expected to be completed by September 20. Access to homes will be maintained.

Travelers are reminded to exercise caution around work zones. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities appreciates the public’s patience during this project.

For more information on this project, visit lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: projects) or contact Russ Gasper, LTU at 402-580-8439 or rgasper@lincoln.ne.gov. Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: closures) or through the Waze mobile app.