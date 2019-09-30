Mixing old with new, Little Bohemia to see redevelopment

A piece of history is under construction in Omaha’s Little Bohemia. An Infusion Brewery is moving into the century-old building that used to house the Bohemian Café. The owner tells 6 News, they’re working to incorporate the old with the new, and they’re not the only ones.

This will be Infusion Brewery’s third location, and when the construction is through, a new light will shine on the building’s history, according to the owner Bill Baburek.

“Bohemian Café was always about people getting together, having a good meal, having a few beers, and such. And so we wanted to keep that spirit alive,” said Baburek.

Baburek knew he wanted to buy the Café when it closed in 2016.

“I spent a lot of evenings in the Bohemian Café, not only growing up but as an adult as well,” said Baburek.

In fact, he credits the Café with why he’s even here.

“My grandparents met in this neighborhood,” said Baburek.

Which is why he wanted to incorporate some of the iconic pieces of the Café, like the illuminated sign and exterior tiles.

“The tiles that were removed from the other bays, we’re repurposing and they’ll be inlaid on the front of our bar,” said Baburek.

Another piece of former Little Bohemia will be the original bar from Piccolo Pete’s.

To honor not only Little Bohemia's Czech roots but his own, they've brewed a specialty Czech beer that will only be served there.

There are also plans in the works to host a Czech festival each year.

As long as construction stays on track, Baburek is hoping to have the newest location open before Thanksgiving.

Baburek isn’t the only new owner of preserving the neighborhood's history, Beercade 2 opened Friday in the former Bumper and Auto of Omaha Inc. building.

“We wanted to keep what we could. I mean it’s a 100-year-old building but it does have some cool bones, and we tried to make those stand out,” said John Larkin, co-owner of Beercade 2.

Beercade 2 incorporated the classic garage front with Beercade’s signature wood features, to merge the old with the new.

Colleen Mason, a broker with PJ Morgan Real Estate, is spearheading the redevelopment process of Little Bohemia and also hopes to restore the history.

“We’ve kept it, continuing to call it Little Bohemia because that’s what it was and that’s what we want it to continue to be,” said Mason.

Other businesses moving in are, Fizzy’s—an adult soda fountain, and a barbershop.

