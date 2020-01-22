Missouri Valley superintendent calls off school with 'Frozen' tune

Temps were above-freezing as the snow piled up on Wednesday morning, but Missouri Valley Superintendent Dr. Brent Hoesing picked a "Frozen" tune to sing a few suggestions of how to spend the snow day.

In a YouTube video posting Wednesday morning, Hoesing dons his shades and does double-duty, singing the school closing information to "Some Things Never Change" from Disney's "Frozen."

Unlike last week's collaborative video announcement, Wednesday's video was a mostly solo effort. Hoesing is joined by a soundly sleeping baby girl in a sparkly red bow.