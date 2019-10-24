Missouri Valley intersection with a dangerous past worries local doctor

6 News is tracking a stretch of highway in Iowa that drivers say is dangerous.

In Missouri Valley where a State Highway meets a County Road, crash numbers are starting to show a trend. Drivers have described it as a NASCAR track with the dangerous speeds.

Kaylee Billmeier drives by the area every day on her commute to the Cornstalk Café. Her daily view is of Willow Road and Highway 30, and she says it’s a dangerous intersection.

“The latest one was in July or August but it was a pretty bad one,” said Billmeier. “They don’t see the oncoming traffic from the left or the right so they usually go and end up getting t-boned.”

According to the Iowa Department of Transportation, a crash analysis tool shows 18 accidents since 2009 in this area.

As accidents stack up, it has gotten the attention of doctors like Ahmad Alchommali at the local hospital.

“A lot, almost every month we get people, fender bender or major accidents, or close to fatal,” said Alchommali.

Dr. Alchommali says he’s unfortunately treated a significant number of patients who were involved in crashes near the intersection.

According to IDOT, about 17,000 vehicles per day travel through and near this intersection.

“It’s a dangerous curve and intersection that we need to prevent a fatality before it occurs,” said Alchommali.

Some suggestions people in the area have are possibly adding a stoplight or raising the median.

