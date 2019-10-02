Missouri Valley flood victims meet with U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

Missouri Valley flood victims gathered for a chance to engage with the Corps of Engineers Wednesday.

Steve King, U.S. Congressman 4th Congressional District of Iowa put the meeting together in hopes of bringing together stakeholders to start coming up with a plan to address the increasing number of flooding events in the area.

The crowd overflowed into a second room at the Missouri Valley Public Library.

According to Col. John Hudson, Gavin’s Point Dam could be forced to increase its releases over the next month due to the heavy rain to the north. Also according to the Corps, the runoff forecast is predicted to match that of the 2011 flood. This will make recovery difficult.

The Corps said that the over 40 levee breaches will not be completed until next summer.

Farmers in the area gather with similar questions in mind. They’re worried about the future of their finances and their land, they’re wondering what the Corps has planned for future prevention.

According to the Corps, they have explored the possibility of a Missouri River Commission, similar to what is in place for the Mississippi River. They believe that would add consistency to the levee system. The Corps also wants to study what changes need to be made, but that could take 5 years to complete.

The Corps believes that even if all the reservoirs were empty in March, historic flooding would have still occurred. That in mind, Steve King closed the meeting by pressing for an expedited study on the best way to adjust the current system to protect from flooding in the future and the addition of a Missouri River Commission.

