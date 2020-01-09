Missouri Valley firefighters push for new fire station

Firefighters in Missouri Valley Iowa have a problem, they’ve grown out of their 89-year-old fire station. They need new equipment, but the old building wasn’t built to handle the new gear.

The first thing first responders in Missouri Valley have to deal with is getting out of the building. It takes a while to fold up and open the vintage doors then move out the 15 to 20-year-old rescue squad. You have to be a very good driver there’s not much room for error, about six inches on each side. They need new squads, but they won’t fit here.

“The ambulances we’ve been looking at they’re three to five inches taller than what they are right now and we can’t get them inside the bays,” said Bob Erixon with the department.

Right now the Missouri Valley volunteer fire department shares space within city hall. .The building was constructed in 1931.

First responders in Missouri Valley want to build a new fire station near the high school.

Bob Erixon is the assistant chief here in Mo. valley, he says the town built an addition to the fire station in the 1970s. That is where they stack up the major firefighting equipment.

“We need to get more efficient in getting the apparatus out in a timely fashion, we’re just tight were walking on each other we have to walk sideways down the wall or between the trucks to get into them it’s just not efficient anymore,” said Erixon. “When we have to take two out at the same time we have to get people on one truck and move out and get the other truck ready to go that’s killing in time.”

Firefighters kill more time just trying to move into traffic on the town’s often busy main street.

“The issue that I see being right next door to them is the fact that when they do get a fire call with the traffic on this highway, they need to be away from the highway so they can get in and out with ease,” said Scott Malvin, business owner.

The proposed location for the new fire station would move the volunteers away from downtown’s heavy traffic.

Erixon says Mo. Valley firefighter’s answer 160 to 180 calls a year. Last spring first responders were busy rescuing residents trapped by floodwaters and in every case every minute mattered.

Missouri Valley voters will decide whether or not to build a $1.5 million fire station. Mo. Valley voters go to the polls on March 3rd. It will take a supermajority of 60 percent to pass the bond issue.

