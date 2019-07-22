Missouri Valley firefighter admitted sexual relationship with teen, sheriff's report states

More details from the Johnson County, Missouri Sheriff's Office investigation of a Missouri Valley, Iowa, firefighter have come to light.

Jeff Bierbrodt was booked on charges of sexual exploitation of a minor child and possession of child pornography, according to a report dated July 17.

In that report, a 16-year-old girl told authorities there last week that she had been in a sexual relationship with Bierbrodt while she was living in Iowa — and that he confirmed the relationship to authorities.

The report states the girl said Bierbrodt, 35, had intercourse and engaged in other sexual activity with her, and that he also confirmed those details.

According to the report, the pair also traveled to the University of Central Missouri, and that while there, he had sent her photos of his genitals on social media and solicited nude images from her there as well.

Authorities reported finding screen shots of images of the teen on Bierbrodt's phone and said he told them he had requested the photos from the victim and that he had taken the screen shots, the document states.

Bierbrodt was taken into custody on July 17 and placed on a 24-hour hold pending formal charges.

