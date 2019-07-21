Missouri Valley firefighter accused of child porn possession

Missouri Valley firefighter Jeff Bierbrodt is behind bars accused of sexual exploitation of a minor child and possession of child pornography.

The 35-year-old was arrested in Missouri on Wednesday and is currently locked up in a Missouri county jail on $100,000 bond.

It's not clear what led to the charges.

In addition to the multiple sexual exploitation and possessing child pornography charges he is also accused of furnishing pornographic material to a minor.

Bierbrodt is due in court later this week.