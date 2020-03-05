Missouri Valley Fire Dept. bond issue falls short by 2 votes

A small town fire department can't get the equipment they need -- after a $1 million bond initiative failed by only two votes Tuesday.

Missouri Valley Fire Chief Kaleb Wohlers said they have been fighting for a new fire station for decades.

“It's frustrating but it's exciting because that's the closest it's ever been,” he said.

They need new equipment and service vehicles but they can't buy them - because they are too big to fit.

They have trouble just getting out of the building right now.

“We've been trying to get a new station from my understanding since the 80s,” Wohlers said.

New models of ambulances are too big to go through the station’s garage doors.

The bond initiative failed Tuesday with a 400 voter turnout.

“Out of a town that’s only 3,000 people when turnout was only 400, there’s obviously more voters out there that we could try to talk to and get them to be active,” Wohlers said.

The fire department was campaigning for the new facility, offering fire station tours to educate voters and show them the issues they're currently facing.

But he said what the community doesn't understand are the future health risks they face every day.

“Study after study is showing the higher risk than the normal population among firefighters, and a lot of it is not even to do with the smoke, it's to do with all the carcinogens our gear absorbs and not being able to have the facilities to clean it properly is kinda a big worry of ours,” he said.

The next time a special election can be held is in six months.

“I think this is a prime example if you think your vote doesn't count -- it was down to two votes. Every vote counts,” he said.