Missing woman's body found in ravine, next to vehicle

Authorities have found the body of a missing woman in a western Nebraska ravine, next to her vehicle.

The Scotts Bluff County Sheriff's Office says the body of the 59-year-old woman was in about 3 feet (1 meter) of water when spotted by searchers on Monday. Her name hasn't been released yet.

She'd last been seen leaving her workplace in Morrill around 10:30 p.m. Sunday. She texted her roommate early Monday morning that she was "in a swamp." The sleeping roommate didn't see the message until later.

A helicopter crew spotted the woman's vehicle later Monday. People in vehicles driving by couldn't see it because of its resting place in the ravine a little more than 3 miles (5 kilometers) east of Lyman.

