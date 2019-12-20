LIVE: Missing mom, newborn in Texas: Body found, arrest made

Police discovered the body of a woman during the investigation of a missing mom and her newborn child from Austin, Texas.

Heidi Broussard and her daughter Margot Carey, of Austin, Texas, have been missing since Dec. 12. (Source: Austin police/KEYE/CNN)

Austin police said Friday that a person was in custody on charges of kidnapping and tampering with a corpse, but they have not released the person’s name, said the Associated Press. They say the body found at the home has not been confirmed as Heidi Broussard.

A 1-month-old child was found alive at the home where the body was found with no obvious injuries or problems, unnamed officials said. The baby was taken to a hospital for examination, police sources told Houston area affiliates.

The child is in the care of Texas Child Protective Services. DNA testing is being done on the child to confirm if it is Broussard’s 1-month-old daughter Margot Carey.

Law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, Texas Rangers and Austin police, responded Thursday evening to a home in Jersey Village, near Houston. Broussard and her daughter have been missing since Dec. 12.

Their family said police told them that it was likely the mother’s body, per NBC News. Tammy Broussard, Heidi Broussard’s mother, said to the reporter that a medical examiner would need to confirm the identity.

A news conference is scheduled for later Friday.

