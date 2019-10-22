Missing inmate from community corrections

An inmate from the Community Corrections Center-Omaha took off running from the facility around 6:30 p.m. on October 21.

Charles Castillo Hernandez is serving five to nine years out of Sarpy County for use of a firearm to commit a felony. His sentence started on October 17, 2016. He is eligible for parole on July 19, 2020, according to the release.

Castillo-Hernadez, 21, is 5'10" and 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact local authorities.