Missing San Diego girl found in Seward County, Neb.

The Seward County Sheriff’s Department conducted a traffic stop on Thursday on a 2013 Hyundai Sonata that was believed to be involved with a missing 14-year-old girl out of San Diego.

Deputies were able to confirm that the girl located in the vehicle was the juvenile listed as missing and endangered out of San Diego, California and the driver was intending to take her to Ohio, according to a press release.

The Driver, Devin A. Johnson, 26, of Lyndhurst Ohio was arrested for Child Abuse and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Child, according to the release.

According to the Seward County Sheriff’s Department, deputies believe that the girl and driver did not know each other.

This is an ongoing investigation and the Non-Profit “I’ve Got a Name” in Lincoln was contacted to assist, according to the release.

