Missing Omaha man found crashed in Council Bluffs culvert Sunday

A man reported as missing in Omaha was found after he crashed his car through a guard rail and concrete barrier and landed 12 feet down into a culvert in Council Bluffs on Sunday, according to the Council Bluffs Police Department.

Officers and firefighters were dispatched to the area of Indian Creek at Creek Top Street at 9:13 a.m. for a vehicle reportedly in the culvert that was seen by a passing Union Pacific train crew.

Responders found the Ford Explorer had driven through the metal guard rail and concrete before falling and landing on its wheels in 1-2 feet of water.

The driver, age 74, was extricated by firefighters and taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Cunningham had previously been reported as missing in Omaha and may have been suffering from a medical condition, police said.

The incident is under investigation by the CBPD Special Operations Traffic Unit.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is urged to call the traffic unit at (712) 328-4948.