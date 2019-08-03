Missing Lincoln teen located in Colorado as authorities sort out her disappearance

Camille Iacono, the subject of an Amber Alert Friday evening, was located in Highlands Ranch,Colorado just south of Denver early Saturday morning and one person was taken into custody in the case.

The Amber Alert was canceled when the 14-year-old was found safe.

Lincoln Police were working Saturday with the Douglas County Colorado Sheriff's Office and the Colorado State Patrol to reuinte the family and sort out what happened.

Investigators said they received a lot of calls and tips as they began their search for Camille. While it was not a tip that led law enforcement to finding Iacono, they didn't specify how she was located.

All of this began when Lincoln officers responded to a home in the 2500 block of S 74th Street on the report of a runaway around 5 p.m. Friday. The parents reported Iacono was last seen getting into a red SUV, possibly with Texas license plates.

In spite of that information, police later determined that they were searching for a red 2015 Nissan Versa Note with Colorado plate CWY 225 and they believed that Camille was possibly with a 32-year-old man.

Police said Iacono had previously been corresponding with individuals who were out of state and she may have been the victim of a child enticement scenario. An initial investigation led police to believe she may have been corresponding with a man in Texas.

The man in custody was not immediately identified.

A spokesperson for Lincoln Police said investigators will need time to coordinate with multiple jurisdictions, conduct interviews and gather digital and forensic evidence across the state adding that we can expect a briefing of the incident by Monday morning.