Missing Lincoln inmate arrested in Hastings

A missing inmate from the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln (CCC-L) has been detained by the Hastings Police Department after being reported missing from the facility on June 29, 2019.

Anthony Mattison was serving 11 years for theft and his release date was tentatively February 2025.

According to the Department of Correctional Services, he is being held at Lancaster County Jail in Lincoln and the county attorney's office will determine if there will be additional charges.