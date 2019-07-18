Missing Advisory canceled but teen's whereabouts still unknown

The Nebraska State Patrol says an Endangered Missing Advisory for a metro teen has been canceled but D'Angelo Bravo is still unaccounted for.

The advisory was issued Monday but the Patrol said the EMA process expires after 72 hours so while the advisory is terminated authorities are still looking for information on his whereabouts.

The Boys Town Police Department is trying to locate the 16-year-old. If you have information about him you are asked to contact Boys Town PD at 402 676-8797.

Bravo is described as being approximately 5’ 3" tall, approximately 124 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo on the right side of his neck with the words "Jayden" and tattoos on his knuckles with the words, "Vida" and "Loco."

He was last known to be in the vicinity of the Boys Town, Nebraska, at approximately 9:30 p.m., July 14, 2019.

Bravo suffers from a medical condition and authorities believe he has not taken his medication, which puts him in danger.