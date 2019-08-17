Mishap puts La Vista pool out of business for the day

La Vista's city swimming pool nearly made it to its Labor Day finale without incident but a Friday evening miscue put something of a fly in the ointment.

The La Vista pool was shut down for maintenance Saturday due to the voodoo that doo-doo can do so well.

It's going to take a bit of a balancing act to make things right.

Here's the poop from Community Relations Coordinator Mitch Beaumont: "It happened last night at the La Vista pool, which unfortunately means we will be closed today so we can balance the chemicals.”

A tweet thanked the community for its patience.

Hang in there Mitch. It happens.