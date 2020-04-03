Mintz, Windham announce they will transfer from Creighton

Davion Mintz and Jalen Windham both announced on Twitter Friday that they will transfer from Creighton.

Mintz had a redshirt year in the 2019-20 season after suffering an injury that was tougher to come back from than expected.

The senior will become a grad transfer.

In the prior season, Mintz was the starting guard ahead of Marcus Zegarowski.

Windham, a freshman from Indianapolis, didn't see a lot of minutes over the course of the season but did score a career-high of 14 points against Midland.