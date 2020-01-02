Minor New Year's Day earthquake reported in northeast Nebraska

A minor earthquake occurred New Year's Day about 18 miles south-southwest of O'Neill.

The United States Geological Survey is reporting a 2.9 earthquake on New Year's Day around noon Central time in Northeast Nebraska. The epicenter was pinpointed about 5 miles underground near the Holt County village of Chambers; or approximately 18 miles south, southwest of O'Neill, which is 90 miles directly north of Grand Island.

No damage or injuries were reported after the tremor.

Paul Caruso, a geophysicist with the geological survey in Golden, Colo., said there have not been any reports of people feeling the quake, but it would have been felt the most near Chambers, Neb., on Highway 95. He said the earthquake originated approximately 5 miles underground.

Caruso said if anyone felt the quake they should go to the USGS website at USGS.gov to describe any shaking or things falling down. Caruso said descriptions are helpful to the USGS, even with small quakes.

Caruso said an earthquake in the area of O'Neill is unusual, but not unheard of, as "small quakes are possible in any part of the United States."

Here are the USGS details of the earthquake:

M 2.9 - 29km SSW of O'Neill, Nebraska

2020-01-01 18:08:04 (UTC)42.197°N 98.719°W 8.8 km depth

2.6 km (1.6 mi) ESE of Chambers, Nebraska

109.3 km (67.8 mi) W of Norfolk, Nebraska

131.9 km (81.8 mi) SW of Yankton, South Dakota

140.9 km (87.4 mi) NW of Columbus, Nebraska

231.2 km (143.3 mi) NW of Lincoln, Nebraska

—

The Associated Press contributed to this report.