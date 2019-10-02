Mills county flood victims push for transparency during buyout process

Mills county residents requested a meeting with county and FEMA officials to learn more about what is currently happening with the buyout process. Some we spoke with on Tuesday said the meeting was long overdue.

"It's a grind and now we're how many months in on this? I don't even want to count. And people are just getting worn out," Mills county flood victim Fran Parr said.

The buyout process is a slow one. And for residents like Fran Parr who live every day not knowing what their future looks like —- it's exhausting.

"Mental health is starting to become an issue I can speak for myself on that," Parr said.

Today's meeting did reveal —- progress is being made. 6 News learned the administrative work for the buyouts has been contracted out. County officials are also working on a list of what will qualify homes for buyouts.

"I know it's tough to hold on we are working diligently to lend assistance in any way we can to help the process of holding onto the property's as much as humanly possible," FEMA representative Terry brown said.

More than 70 properties are currently signed up to be considered for buyouts. People who haven't made up their minds if they want to take part in the program have until October 11th at 4:30.

Parr knows this process takes time but she's ready to have the whole ordeal over with. For now, she's focused on helping her fellow flood victims get answers as they push for more transparency with leaders.

"There's been some activity behind the scenes and the residence ourselves and kudos we were getting a little anxious about what the progress was we haven't had a meeting here I think in over four months," Parr said.