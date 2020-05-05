Mills, Fremont Counties awarded $1.5 million for disaster resiliency planning

A project to help plan disaster resiliency in Mills and Fremont Counties in Iowa following the 2019 flooding will be funded by a $1.5 million grant from the Iowa Economic Development Authority, the Metropolitan Area Planning Agency announced Tuesday.

The project will result in the creation of “comprehensive disaster assessments and resiliency plans” for the two counties and help identify land for future commercial use and sustainable community development.

The planning will begin late this summer or early fall and will take about two years, according to a statement issued by MAPA.

Included in MAPA’s efforts will be the coordination of outreach efforts, being the point of contact between federal, state and local groups, facilitating local meetings and more.

Carol Vinton, Mills County Supervisor and MAPA board of directors vice-chair said, “It is very important in helping us plot a course forward, to not only help Mills County recover from the devastating floods of 2019, but help it thrive economically for years to come.

