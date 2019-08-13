Mills County unveils program to cut back on use of e-cigarettes in youth

Mills County, Iowa unveils a new program to help children deal with nicotine addictions often caused by the popular e-cigarettes on the market.

According to a news release from Mills County, the use of e-cigarettes in children are on the rise and the County wants to remind parents and children that products like the JUUL, vapes, and other electronic e-cigarette devices are not harmless.

“Parents need to talk to their kids about e-cigarettes and make it clear they are not safe,” said Mills County Public Health Director Sheri Bowen.

Quitline Iowa is a tailored quit plan and free resource available for all Iowans aged 13 and older. The Quitline provides free and confidential plans, information on free Nicotine Replacement Therapy, and offers trained quit coaches, according to the release.

The line is open 24 hours.

The County encourages children to join their local chapter of to help educate peers on the issue.

The program is available by calling 1-800-QUIT-NOW (1-800-784-8669) or visiting their website.

